Householder given advice after late-night blaze sets fire to fence and wheelie bins

The incident took place in Close Park Road, in the Malinslee area of Telford at around 2.18am today - Monday, March 31.

One fire crew was sent to the scene from Telford and found a fire in a rear garden.

The blaze involved three wheelie bins, two fence panels and a hedgerow.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had been an accidental ignition, with firefighters using a hosereel jet and a thermal image camera to deal with the incident.

It added that following the incident advice had been given to the occupier.