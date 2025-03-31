Householder given advice after late-night blaze sets fire to fence and wheelie bins
The fire service were called out to deal with a late-night blaze that engulfed a fence and wheelie bins
The incident took place in Close Park Road, in the Malinslee area of Telford at around 2.18am today - Monday, March 31.
One fire crew was sent to the scene from Telford and found a fire in a rear garden.
The blaze involved three wheelie bins, two fence panels and a hedgerow.
An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had been an accidental ignition, with firefighters using a hosereel jet and a thermal image camera to deal with the incident.
It added that following the incident advice had been given to the occupier.