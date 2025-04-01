Taylor Swift tribute comes to Telford!
Get ready to have the ultimate popstar concert experience for Swifties and Stylers live in Telford as ‘Swift and Styles’ hits the stage!
By contributor Elliot Rowell
Starring the UK’s top tribute to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles you’ll be dancing and singing from your seats in this visual extravaganza!
Join top live vocal tribute artistes Heather Vokins as Taylor Swift (as seen on This Morning) and Louise Akincay as Harry Styles in a fast paced, high energy ultimate feel good pop party tribute show. Featuring all the top hits of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles and a few surprises along the way.
Date: Friday, 23 May
Venue: Shifnal Village Hall
Tickets available at TicketSource - all ages welcome!