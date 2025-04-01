Taylor Swift tribute comes to Telford!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Starring the UK’s top tribute to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles you’ll be dancing and singing from your seats in this visual extravaganza!

Join top live vocal tribute artistes Heather Vokins as Taylor Swift (as seen on This Morning) and Louise Akincay as Harry Styles in a fast paced, high energy ultimate feel good pop party tribute show. Featuring all the top hits of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles and a few surprises along the way.

Swift & Styles in Telford this May

Date: Friday, 23 May

Swift & Styles

Venue: Shifnal Village Hall

Swift & Styles

Tickets available at TicketSource - all ages welcome!