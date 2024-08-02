Fire crews called to unattended camp fire in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.07pm on Wednesday evening reporting the incident on Lincoln Road in Wrockwardine Wood, Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

The fire service says the blaze involved "one small unattended camp fire," and firefighters used a bucket of water and knapsacks to extinguish the fire.

Crews were finished at the scene by 9.25pm.

Elsewhere, firefighters attended a property on Admirals Way in Shifnal after receiving reports of a carbon monoxide alarm activating at 10.55pm.

The incident was found to be a false alarm, and advice was given to the property owners.

Likewise, crews were sent to Park House Hotel in Telford at 1.20am, but the incident was a false alarm due to a system fault. Firefighters were at the hotel for more than two hours, leaving at 3.47am.

And, firefighters were also called to false alarms - due to system faults - at Central Park Coffee House and St James House in Telford this morning.

Crews were finished at the scenes by 6.06am and 7.19am retrospectively.