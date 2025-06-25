'I think he's killed her' - Harrowing and shocking details of tragic Telford killing revealed in documentary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The BBC's latest series of Murder 24/7 was filmed while crews followed West Mercia Police, and has covered a series of chilling crimes investigated by the force.

The series opened with the terrifying murder of DPD driver Aurman Singh, who was ambushed on the streets of Shrewsbury by a gang of eight men.

The distressing 999 call featured in the show. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

The latest episode covers the start of a police investigation into the tragic killing of Claire Orrey by her son Robert, on July 30, 2023.

Orrey had been diagnosed with “paranoid schizophrenia” and was "severely mentally unwell” at the time of the incident.

The episode concludes with the distressing call to 999 reporting the incident, and shows armed police forcing their way into the Burnell Road home in Admaston - a quiet residential neighbourhood.

Tonight's (Wednesday, June 25) episode - available on iPlayer, but also on BBC 2 at 9pm - features the full story of the investigation, which resulted in Orrey pleading guilty to killing his mother.

Orrey was given a hospital order after admitting manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility. He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his father.

Armed police smash their way through the front door. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

Stafford Crown Court accepted the plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility as Orrey was suffering from a mental health episode at the time of the attack.

Sentencing Judge Kristina Montgomery said it was a "tragedy" and added that Orrey would “not be released into the community until he was considered safe to do so”.

The documentary includes the scenes inside the home when officers arrived. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

The documentary includes the harrowing 5am 999 call from Orrey's father, telling police his son had just attacked him and killed his wife.

The desperate call came as he was barricaded in a bathroom following the attack.

Orrey being arrested in the back garden. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

He himself was hit with a hammer several times during the terrifying incident.

In the programme the phone operator can be heard offering reassurance as Orrey tries to break into the bathroom, with his father saying: "Christ, if somebody doesn't get here in a minute I'm gonna die."

Robert Orrey is led through Malinsgate Police Station in Telford. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

Armed police arrived at the scene shouting warnings and smashed a door down.

They found Orrey's father injured and covered in blood upstairs.

A bloodied hammer discovered at the home. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

Officers then arrested Orrey in the back garden of the property and took him into custody, where he told the desk sergeant he had never been arrested before.