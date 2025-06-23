Shropshire residents urged to get jabbed in drive to tackle decline in vaccination and rise in measles cases

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council is urging county residents to get vaccinated to help them stay healthy and keep out of the county’s hospitals.

It’s part of a drive to reverse a decline in vaccination rates and improve the health of people in the county.

A report to the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board last week highlighted the local and national push to increase rates of vaccinations.

It shows that vaccination rates in Shropshire’s residents have dropped to levels which significantly increase people’s risk of infections, including measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), whooping cough, diptheria and polio, meningitis and respiratory infections such as flu, Covid-19, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and pneumococcus.

In addition, nationally there has been an increase in the cases of measles, including outbreaks. Measles infection can cause serious illness in some individuals.

The rate of HPV vaccinations given from year eight to prevent some cancers (such as those affecting the mouth, gullet, anus and cervix) has also dropped.

A child receives a measles vaccination

Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “Shropshire’s vaccination rates are similar to national figures and show less and less uptake, putting many of us, our children, parents, colleagues and friends at risk. It also increases the numbers admitted to Shropshire’s already struggling emergency and urgent care services.

“We need to encourage our loved ones and those we have contact with to receive all the protection that vaccinations offer. As portfolio holder, working with our public health team and wider partners, including through the Health and Wellbeing Board, I want us to play an important education role in improving the numbers of people, young and old, being vaccinated.”

Shropshire Council health and public protection team works with NHS partners to encourage those eligible to have their vaccinations. This is part of a wider programme to continue to build strong partnerships to improve health outcomes for our residents.