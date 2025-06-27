Everything you need to know as Shifnal Carnival returns this weekend - parade route, timings, road closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One of the most anticipated calendar events for the town, Shifnal Carnival is historically held on the last weekend of June.

This year, festivities will kickstart from Friday (June 27) run until Sunday (June 29).

A highlight of the carnival - the parade - will take place on Saturday (June 28).

Carnival-goers and locals can expect a mix of thrilling rides, entertaining games and live music throughout the vibrant town of Shifnal.

Local pubs and restaurants will be open to the public throughout the weekend, offering delicious bites and refreshments.

Shifnal Carnival is returning this weekend. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Here’s everything you need to know about Shifnal Carnival Parade as it returns this weekend.

Where will the Shifnal Carnival Parade 2025 start and end?

The Shifnal Carnival Parade will commence on Saturday at 2.45pm from Admirals Close and meander through the town centre coming to rest at the Aston Street Car Park at approximately 4pm.

What route will the parade?

The route for Shifnal Carnival Parade 2025 starts on Admirals Close before heading to Newport Road, then High Street and Broadway.

It takes a quick break on Shrewsbury Road before turning into Victoria Road and finally ending at the Aston Street Car Park.

Who will be joining the parade?

A range of local musicians, bands and entertainers will be joining the Shifnal Carnival Parade 2025.

The line-up includes Cosford ATC Band, St Gregory’s Marching Band, Red Barrows, Deadpool & Wolverine and neon stilt walkers.

The Caribbean Steel Band will be playing at the town centre during the parade too.

Where can I park my car for the parade?

The Aston Street Car Park will be closed until around 5pm on Saturday.

But parade-watchers can find parking at Cheapside or Kings Yard Car Park.

Wheatfield Park is offering free parking on the day, too.

Are any roads closed for the parade?

Broadway will be closed from Thursday afternoon (June 26) until Monday morning (June 30) as organisers ready the town for the Shifnal Carnival Parade 2025.