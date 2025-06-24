Shifnal man, 41, denies sexually assaulting a child
A man has denied charges of sexually assaulting a child and sexual communication with a child.
Richard Bourne, aged 41, pleaded not guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to two counts of sexual assault and one of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
The charges date back to June and July 2023, with the offences alleged to have taken place in the Telford and Wrekin area.