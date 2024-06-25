Fire crews sent to property fire - but everyone inside gets out

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.58pm reporting the incident on Dunstanville Court, Shifnal.

Three fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Wellington to the scene as well as an operations officer.

The fire service says firefighters used breathing apparatus, a dry powder extinguisher, and thermal imaging camera to battle the blaze. Crews also ventilated the premises.

An update from the fire service revealed that the fire involved 'the electrical intake cupboard'.

The fire service added: "All persons evacuated prior to the attendance of crews."

Crews were finished at the scene by 1.27pm.