Easter bunny trail returns to Shifnal

Shifnal is hosting its second Easter bunny trail for families from April 12 until April 19.

Staff from Clarkes Solicitors in Shifnal are getting in the mood for Easter

Members of the congregation at St Andrew’s Church have knitted toy rabbits which will be placed in shops around the town for the week, and each bunny will be named after an historic or prominent place or person in Shifnal.

Children are being asked to visit Nan’s or Presence in the centre of town to collect a map of the trail, complete the names of the rabbits and then return to Nan’s or Presence to receive a chocolate Easter treat.

Bhavini Rattu, a solicitor from Clarkes Solicitors in Cheapside, said: “We’re thrilled to be taking part in the Easter bunny trail this year.

“It’s lovely to have these events for families to enjoy. They bring more people into Shifnal which is great for the local businesses. We can’t wait to see everyone getting involved and having fun as they discover the bunnies around town – learning a little bit of Shifnal history in the process.”

The event is being organised by Love Shifnal with Shifnal History Group advising on the names. Shifnal Town Council is sponsoring the trail, which is part of a broad range of activities and promotions programmed for this year to increase footfall and the vibrancy of the town and support the local community and businesses.