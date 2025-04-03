Shropshire Star
Close

Shifnal skip fire sparks call out for firefighters

Firefighters rushed to tackle a fire in a skip near Shifnal on Thursday.

By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Telford Central and Wellington stations were called to Stanton near Shifnal on Thursday afternoon following a report of a fire in a skip.

The report came into Shropshire Fire and Rescue at around 5.15pm.

Upon arrival, the crews found the fire had spread to a nearby property. 

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.48pm.

Similar stories
Most popular