Shifnal skip fire sparks call out for firefighters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters from Telford Central and Wellington stations were called to Stanton near Shifnal on Thursday afternoon following a report of a fire in a skip.

The report came into Shropshire Fire and Rescue at around 5.15pm.

Upon arrival, the crews found the fire had spread to a nearby property.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.48pm.