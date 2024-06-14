Primary school that 'has children running in every day to learn' celebrates opening new pre-school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sheriffhales Primary School welcomed the first youngsters to its ten place pre-school in April.

This week Shropshire's High Sheriff, Brian Welti, visited the school to help cut the ribbon officially marking the opening of the facility.

A total of ten youngsters are now attending the pre-school, which is based in a dedicated area of the school which was refurbished last summer.

Headteacher, Justine Keeling-Paglia said they were thrilled to be offering parents and children the opportunity to attend.

She said: "The pre-school for three-year-olds was opened to meet local need for high-quality early years places.

"Our amazing setting, led by Sophi Vaughan, our early years lead, has children running into school every day to do learning with our bespoke curriculum."

Mrs Keeling-Paglia said they were delighted to welcome the High Sheriff for the opening.

She said: "We have a special relationship in Sheriffhales with the High Sheriff and we were thrilled to welcome Mandy Thorn last year to open our garden and Mr Welti this week to open the pre-school."

The school has a total of 94 children attending – 84 in the school, and ten in the self-contained pre-school.

As part of the opening Mr Welti presented a special plaque to the first child who was signed up to attend the new pre-school.