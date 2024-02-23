Person dies on rail tracks near Shifnal station

Emergency services responded to 999 calls just after 8.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said today: "Officers were called to the line near Shifnal railway station following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Trains were cancelled following the tragedy.

West Midlands Railway tweeted that emergency services were dealing with an incident between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury and said services were unable to travel between the stations as a result.