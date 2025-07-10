Haul of illegal vapes seized in Whitchurch

The Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) joined forces with Shropshire Council's Trading Standards officers for the operation.

Officers conducted checks in shops for illegal vapes and tobacco products.

Dozens of illegal products were taken off the shelves, including a number of single-use vapes that were outlawed last month.

The seized vapes and tobacco products

PCSO Sarah Parker said: "Whitchurch SNT have been supporting their trading standards colleagues this morning conducting checks on sales of illegal vapes and tobacco.

"A large quantity of tobacco and single-use vapes were seized."