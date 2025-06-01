Shropshire Star
'Some will miss the convenience' - Fears new ban on disposable vapes will see Shropshire vapers take up smoking

Shropshire vape sellers have said they doubt the ban on disposable devices will benefit people's health and may cause people to revert back to smoking.

By Richard Williams
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 30/05/2025Feature on disposable vapes being banned on Sunday. Yasir Ali , from Wolves, manager of Vape Factorie in the Wulfrun Centre. With the vapes they are selling off as when Sunday comes they will be ilegal. The one on the right is the disposable and will be ilegal, and the two on the left are the newer ones coming up to replace them, that will be legal.

From today (Sunday, June 1) the sale of single-use vapes is banned due to their environmental impact and fire risks.

Vapes are made of plastics that do not break down in the environment, are often littered and introduce harmful substances into the ecosystem. They can also cause fires if not recycled properly.

Council trading standards officers have been urging retailers to prepare for significant changes in legislation regarding single-use vapes.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said the council hoped to avoid “costly enforcement” of the ban.

“By working together, we hope to achieve compliance and avoid costly enforcement action,” he said. “With proactive support before the ban, we aim to foster cooperation and compliance among local retailers, reducing enforcement needs.

“Littering not only spoils our communities but can also introduce harmful chemicals into the soil, rivers, and streams, endangering biodiversity.

