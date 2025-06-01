'Some will miss the convenience' - Fears new ban on disposable vapes will see Shropshire vapers take up smoking

From today (Sunday, June 1) the sale of single-use vapes is banned due to their environmental impact and fire risks.

Vapes are made of plastics that do not break down in the environment, are often littered and introduce harmful substances into the ecosystem. They can also cause fires if not recycled properly.

Council trading standards officers have been urging retailers to prepare for significant changes in legislation regarding single-use vapes.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said the council hoped to avoid “costly enforcement” of the ban.

“By working together, we hope to achieve compliance and avoid costly enforcement action,” he said. “With proactive support before the ban, we aim to foster cooperation and compliance among local retailers, reducing enforcement needs.

“Littering not only spoils our communities but can also introduce harmful chemicals into the soil, rivers, and streams, endangering biodiversity.