Industrial park near Shifnal goes up for sale for 'offers around £3m'

The 10-unit industrial park at Upton Mill, on Upton Lane on the outskirts of Shifnal, was put up for sale this week, as the site's current owners considered downsizing plans.

An online listing posted by commercial property agents Harris Lamb described the site as a "rare opportunity to purchase a whole 10-unit industrial estate with office block and yard," adding that the site had great potential for development, or as an investment opportunity.

Upton Mill Industrial Estate, Upton Lane, Shifnal

The property comprises a self-contained industrial warehouse site with an office building on a secure site of approximately 1.8 acres (0.73 hectares), and the site's current owner said it could either be offered on a freehold basis with existing tenants in situ, or with vacant possession for the new owner, by negotiation.

Upton Mill Industrial Estate, Upton Lane, Shifnal

The site is located on Upton Lane off Stanton Road and the A464, less than five miles from both Junctions 4 and 5 of the M54 in Telford, offering "easy access to the motorway network for a prospective buyer".

The listing can be viewed online through Harris Lamb property consultancy.