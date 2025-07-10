Farmers to get life-saving training in new course

First Farmer On Scene is a training programme taking place at the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity HQ in Shifnal.

The initiative is aimed at giving farmers and rural residents and workers the skills needed to administer first aid in times of emergency.

Often farmers work in isolated locations and when an incident happens they can find help a long way away.

A spokesperson for First Farmer On Scene said: “For Farmers and those in the rural community - A practical course designed to give the learner the skills and confidence to manage a casualty at the point of injury.

“This three-hour course is designed to give the candidate the skills and confidence to manage a casualty at the point of injury before the arrival of emergency teams.

“The course will cover key skills including casualty and scene management, with hands-on practice under expert tuition, including simulated activities.”

The course has been written and delivered by experts in pre-hospital care.

“This course is suitable for anyone working or living in a rural environment and any person who feels they may need to give immediate support at the point of injury,” the spokesperson added.

Ucoming dates at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity HQ are on November 22, 9.30am-12.30pm, December 8 6pm-9pm, and December 18, 2pm-5pm.

For further details and booking visit: https://www.midlandsairambulance.com/education/first-aid-courses/first-farmer-on-scene/