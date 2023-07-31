Church applying for space to create new graveyard

St Mary's Church, Sheriffhales

Shropshire Council has received an application from the Parochial Church Council to St Marys Church, Sheriffhales.

The proposal is to use agricultural land to the north of the church for a graveyard.

Council planners will make a decision on the proposal at a later date.

Meanwhile proposals have also been submitted for a new pool and fitness centre in Whitchurch.

The application is to build the facility on the site of the current closed swimming pool, on White Lion Meadow.

An official application has also been submitted to create supported housing for homeless people in Shrewsbury.

The plan would see the conversion of a former residential care home, at Coton Hill House, Berwick Road, to create 25 self-contained supported housing apartments.

New signs and lighting could be added to a pub if planning officers grant approval.

The proposal seeks permission to carry out the work to the Kings Head Hotel at Mardol, Shrewsbury.

Due to the building’s listed status, approval is required from the local planning authority.

Listed building consent is also being sought to improve the facilities for staff working at Shrewsbury Railway Station.

The plan includes proposals to repair and refurbish the current facilities.

The work will include alteration to the layout, replacement suspended ceilings, and a replacement kitchen area.

The application states: These refurbishment efforts are deemed critical to ensure appropriate accommodation for the staff of TfW (Transport for Wales) at the station, as the current arrangement has surpassed its life expectancy.”

Meanwhile a fresh application has been submitted for 40 new homes on land to the south of the A456 at Burford.