Shropshire Council is proposing the restrictions for Innage Road in Shifnal.

They would apply at what the authority says are "peak times", for the morning and evening rush hours.

The restrictions are proposed for Innage Road. Picture: Google

In a consultation document outlining the proposal the council said it wants to cut down on congestion at the Five Ways Island - which takes a significant amount of traffic from the A464 Priorslee Road.

Under the plans no waiting restrictions would be brought in on the east side of Innage Road, from the junction with Victoria Road to a point 10 metres south of the railway bridge.

The restrictions would apply Monday to Friday, from 8am to 9.30am, and 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

At the same time the council is also proposing restrictions for the west side of Innage Road, to the turning for The Lindens, and the length of the east side of the cul-de-sac section of the Lindens.

An order published by the council explaining the move said it would cut down on queuing traffic on the route, which can become a single lane on Innage Road approaching and exiting the Five Ways Island.

It added that the restrictions on the other side of the road and at The Lindens would stop cars being displaced as a result of the changes.

Reduce congestion

It stated: "The introduction of peak time waiting restrictions on the east side of Innage Road will provide unrestricted access along the road and reduce congestion from queuing traffic at the A464 Priorslee Road Roundabout (A464 Five Ways Island).

"The introduction of 'no waiting at any time' restrictions on the west side of Innage Road and the east side of the Lindens will prevent parking displacement.

"Both sets of parking restrictions will improve the amenities and road safety in the area."

The consultation on the plans is currently underway, with residents having until August 7 to respond.

View the documents outlining the plans at Shifnal Library, and submit responses by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk or writing to Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

People can also call 0345 678 9077 for more information.