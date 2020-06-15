Menu

Fire burns through garden sheds and trees in Shifnal

By Rory Smith | Shifnal | News | Published:

A fire tore through garden sheds and burnt down conifer trees in Shifnal.

The fire set two garden sheds and conifer trees alight

Firefighters descended on the scene at an address in Greenfields Crescent at about 8.20pm yesterday.

The fire involved two garden sheds which spread to half a dozen nearby conifer trees.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Telford Central Station and crews used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The fire service issued its stop message at 8.51pm, with residents in the area reporting the service was dealing with the blaze for about an hour.

