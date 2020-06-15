Fire burns through garden sheds and trees in Shifnal

Firefighters descended on the scene at an address in Greenfields Crescent at about 8.20pm yesterday.

The fire involved two garden sheds which spread to half a dozen nearby conifer trees.

The fire set two garden sheds and conifer trees alight

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Telford Central Station and crews used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The fire service issued its stop message at 8.51pm, with residents in the area reporting the service was dealing with the blaze for about an hour.