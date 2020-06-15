Advertising
Fire burns through garden sheds and trees in Shifnal
A fire tore through garden sheds and burnt down conifer trees in Shifnal.
Firefighters descended on the scene at an address in Greenfields Crescent at about 8.20pm yesterday.
The fire involved two garden sheds which spread to half a dozen nearby conifer trees.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Telford Central Station and crews used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze.
The fire service issued its stop message at 8.51pm, with residents in the area reporting the service was dealing with the blaze for about an hour.
