Staffordshire farmer wants to demolish 'unattractive' barn to make space for two new homes

Bridleways Farm at Sandy Lane, Bishops Wood, west of Brewood, submitted a planning application to South Staffordshire Council and the public consultation is until August 2.

Surveyor Stephen Locke wrote in support of the application, saying: "The large and unattractive farm building and other smaller neighbouring structures will be removed and replaced with the two new dwelling units and garaging.

"The agricultural building in question is accessed via the existing driveway to Bridleway Farm off the main public highway. Parking was proposed to be to the south and west of the building for both units. No major access improvement works are required to accommodate the proposed development."

The proposed new homes on the farm

The two new houses will be built in a traditional style unlike the barns they are replacing, according to the farm owner Patricia Spencer.

Mr Locke's submission added: "The approved barn houses are a fairly modern contemporary design. The houses could be developed with this design but the applicant would like to replace these dwellings with a different more traditional brick and tile scheme."

For more information about the planning application visit South Staffordshire Council's planning portal and search for the planning reference 25/00512/FUL.