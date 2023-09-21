First phase of Oakengates transformation is set to commence

An artists impression of the future of Oakengates Square

The project to transform Oakengates Town Centre by revitalising the 1960s shopping precinct will unfold in phases, starting next month and concluding in spring 2025.

The first phase will see several units on Limes Walk transformed into new retail units and the delivery of six residential units above.

Work will be undertaken in partnership with Shropshire-based construction company Morris Property.

Plans not only promise to rejuvenate several retail units but also through targeted demolition create a new public landscaped square to accommodate the market and a range of events which the council hopes will inject new vitality into the area's local economy.

A regeneration of Telford Theatre, due to commence next year, was also recently announced.

Graham Wynn, chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, said the project was a "pivotal moment in the progression of Oakengates".