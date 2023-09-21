First phase of Oakengates transformation is set to commence

By Megan JonesOakengatesPublished: Comments

Works are set to commence on the Oakengates Towns Fund project next month.

An artists impression of the future of Oakengates Square
An artists impression of the future of Oakengates Square

The project to transform Oakengates Town Centre by revitalising the 1960s shopping precinct will unfold in phases, starting next month and concluding in spring 2025.

The first phase will see several units on Limes Walk transformed into new retail units and the delivery of six residential units above.

Work will be undertaken in partnership with Shropshire-based construction company Morris Property.

Plans not only promise to rejuvenate several retail units but also through targeted demolition create a new public landscaped square to accommodate the market and a range of events which the council hopes will inject new vitality into the area's local economy.

A regeneration of Telford Theatre, due to commence next year, was also recently announced.

Graham Wynn, chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, said the project was a "pivotal moment in the progression of Oakengates".

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet lead for place, the economy and neighbourhood services, said: "We’re committed to working with Oakengates to ensure these significant programmes of investment breathe new life into this fantastic high street."

Oakengates
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News