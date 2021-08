An air ambulance landed in Oakengates this morning

The helicopter landed in Oakengates at the playing field near the junction of Withington Close, Buttery Grove and Church Parade at around 10.30am.

An eyewitness said the air ambulance arrived at around 10.30am, and medics left the area via road vehicle before returning at around midday.

It has not been confirmed whether a patient was airlifted to hospital.