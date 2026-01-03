Two cars overturn on Shropshire roads overnight after snow and ice hits region

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was first called to Adeney Road in Newport at around 8.37pm on Friday, December 4, following reports of a crash.

Newport firefighters attended the scene along with officers from West Mercia Police.

Emergency services were called to two separate overnight crashes that saw vehicles end up on their roofs, after the county was hit by icy conditions

A spokesperson for the fire service said one vehicle had "rolled onto its roof". Using a winch, the emergency crew righted it back onto four wheels and made the scene safe.

Just one hour after crews declare the scene under control, a second call came in reporting a crash on County Lane in Albrighton at 10.17pm.

Firefighters from Albrighton attended the scene where they reported another car had ended up on its roof.

The incidents marked the end of a busy Friday for the fire service, having attended crashes in Whitchurch, Brookside, Priorslee, Hollinswood and Knockin earlier in the day.

The spate came after much of Shropshire awoke to a layer of snow on Friday morning.