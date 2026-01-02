Firefighters rush to Telford crashes after snow and ice hit town
The fire service were called out to two crashes in Telford as the town woke up to snow and ice on Friday morning.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had to right one vehicle onto its four wheels after it came to rest on its side following a crash in Walcot in Telford at around 9.15am.
Then at 9.55am, a fire crew had to make a vehicle electrically safe after it came into collision with a diesel generator in the Priorslee area of the town.
There were no reports of injuries in either incident.