Car crashes into shop front in Telford - fire crews free person from vehicle

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident at Brookside Centre at around 4.15pm today (Friday, January 2).

Three crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved a vehicle which had "come into collision with a shop front".

It added that a casualty was assisted out of the vehicle.

Crews declared the incident under control at around 4.37pm.