'We will protect the Royal Vic': Council carrying out more 'urgent repairs' on historic Newport hotel amid dispute

It's now been 10 years since the Grade II-listed Royal Victoria Hotel on St Mary's Street in Newport closed for good.

The historic building was purchased by Town Centre Properties (TCP) in September 2015 and three years later the company secured permission to demolish the rear extension and turn the hotel into 12 apartments.

But development work stalled in 2020 while the building fell into a state of disrepair. TCP's owner, Roger Brock, blamed planning issues, asbestos and the Covid pandemic.

Newport's Royal Victoria Hotel on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Since 2023, Telford & Wrekin Council has stepped in three times to undertake and fund urgent repair work at the hotel, stating legal notices were "ignored" by the owner.

The latest enforcement notice, issued last week, was slapped on the property after more problems were identified during the repairs being carried out by council contractors.

Those repairs will also be completed by the council’s contractors, who are still on site carrying out work.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it will seek to recover costs for this extra work, along with the ongoing and previous work, from the owners.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability, said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is having to take enforcement action once again to prevent further deterioration of this important heritage asset in the heart of Newport town centre.

“Town Centre Properties has failed to protect the Royal Victoria Hotel, so this latest Urgent Works Notice reinforces the council’s commitment to safeguard this Grade II-listed building in Newport town centre. Our contractors are already on site carrying out this necessary work and we will be seeking to recover all costs from the owners through appropriate legal channels."

While Mr Brock maintains he is "committed to the thoughtful and high-quality restoration" of the historic property, the local authority has accused the developers of abandoning the hotel, leaving it with "no option" but to pursue a Compulsory Purchase Order and take on the building.

Councillor Healy said: “Telford & Wrekin Council remains firmly committed to protecting the Royal Victoria Hotel and is also actively pursuing a compulsory purchase through legal channels to secure its future.”