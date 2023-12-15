Historic Newport hotel that fell into disrepair is set to be bought up by council

The Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport dates to 1830 and takes its modern name from Queen Victoria, who visited the hotel as Princess Victoria of Kent.

The prominent Grade II listed building in St Mary's Street continued to run as a hotel, bar and restaurant until closed for good in 2015.

Telford & Wrekin Council granted planning permission for the building to be converted into flats, but the work was not completed.

Almost a year ago a magistrates’ court ordered the building’s owner to secure the site with scaffolding after the council raised fears over its safety to the public.

The council says the work was not completed to the court’s timescale and that it carried out the work in March.

How the hotel used to look. Photo: Google.

“To protect the structure of the listed building, a repairs notice was also served on the owner in July 2023, having warned the owner of this action earlier in the year,” said a spokesman for the council.

The authority says it carried out further work in October ‘to ensure public safety’ and is now in the process of recovering costs.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee has now agreed to make a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for a price of ‘minimal consideration’ to safeguard the building for the future.

The council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for homes, Councillor Richard Overton, said the council has tried on ‘numerous occasions’ to work with the owner to protect the building.

He said: “We are hugely disappointed that the site was mothballed with no maintenance, threatening public safety and the fabric of the building and despite serving a notice to carry out repairs to the building, the owner has taken no action.

“Throughout the process, we have reassured the public that our aim is to protect the building and we have no intention to allow it to be de-listed and demolished.

“As a result of inaction and the deliberate and purposeful neglect by the owner, we now have no alternative but to apply for a compulsory purchase of the Royal Victoria Hotel, in order to secure the building, protect it for the future and ensure public safety.”

Peter Scott, ward councillor for Newport West, says the building has become an ‘ugly blight’ on the market town.

He said: “I think the people of Newport want a resolution on this.

“It seems to me that a compulsory purchase order is the only option left to the council. It’s fair to say the council has done everything it possibly can to get a resolution, it’s a shame it had to come to this.

“At least now something will be done about the building, which is a blight on the high street. The building is now covered in trees and things growing on it.

“It’s an ugly blight and the iconic building is now something of a shell of its former glory. People will be relieved to know that that there is a resolution in sight, but it will take time.

“Compulsory purchase is a very difficult legal process and the owner will have something to say, which is his right of course.”