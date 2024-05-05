Shropshire teaching assistant who took on GCSE with students named in prestigious national teaching awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The shortlist for the Tes School Awards 2024 have been announced, naming some of the best schools and teachers across the country.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of Education’, the prestigious awards programme celebrates the best of education from both private and state schools across the UK.

The shortlist was compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders. The schools and teachers they chose showcase the best of education across the sector within 21 award categories, covering all areas of school education.

One of Oswestry School's learning support assistants, Rob Howell, has been shortlisted for the award's Teaching Assistant of the Year category.

Oswestry School said that Rob has always gone above and beyond to support pupils and in 2022 he even studied for, sat and passed a GCSE in Chemistry with them, so he could understand the potential pressures his pupils were going through.

Rob went through the whole process, revising and studying in lessons and at home in preparation to sit the exam with the rest of his ‘classmates’.

Headmaster Peter Middleton said: "We are thrilled Rob has been named as a Tes Awards finalist in the Teaching Assistant of the Year category. This is deserved recognition for his dedication to our students, and his inspiring example to us all.

"At Oswestry, we believe in enabling each and every one of our pupils to thrive, flourish and find their forte; Rob - and his colleagues in the Learning Support department - do outstanding work in this regard, and as a school community, we celebrate this fantastic achievement and congratulate Rob on a tremendous accolade."

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine, said: "Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries - the standard was so high this year despite the challenges schools face.

"It is critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure that the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised."

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby in Telford and Shrewsbury School have also been named in the shortlists.

Shrewsbury has been chosen as one of eight boarding schools on the shortlist for Boarding School of the Year, while Haberdashers' Abraham Darby has been shortlisted for Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year.

Headmaster of Shrewsbury School, Leo Winkley said: “We are all delighted to be shortlisted once again for Boarding School of the Year in the TES Schools Awards 2024.

"These national awards recognise excellence across the state and independent sector. It is wonderful recognition for our pupils, teaching and support staff whose individual and combined efforts make Shrewsbury School a vibrant learning community of ‘serious fun’.”

Winners will be announced on June 21 at a glittering gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel on Park Lane in London.