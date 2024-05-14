Date set for start of traffic restrictions outside five Shropshire primary schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Five schools in Shropshire will be joining the School Streets trial next month. School Streets are streets outside of school gates that have temporary restrictions on motorised traffic - except for permit holders - during school drop-off and pick-up times.

During these times ANPR enforcement cameras will be used to monitor vehicles entering the School Streets zone and drivers without permits may receive a fine (Penalty Charge Notice - PCN) of £70.

The five schools taking part in the trial include Market Drayton Junior School, Gobowen Primary School, Woodside Primary School in Oswestry, Mereside Primary School in Shrewsbury and Whitchurch Junior School.

Market Drayton will launch the scheme on June 6, while the rest will launch on June 3.

Castlefields Primary School in Bridgnorth was due to take part in the pilot but recently withdrew, and a School Street will instead be introduced later in the year at St John’s Primary School in Bridgnorth.

One School Street is already in place at Coleham Primary in Shrewsbury – implemented using powers granted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and education, said: “It’s really important that we make roads safe for all users, especially around schools, and I’m really pleased that our School Streets pilot will soon begin.

“School Streets have proven to be successful in increasing active travel levels to school as well as creating safer environments outside the school gates.

“Where traffic is restricted on roads outside schools at pick-up and drop-off times during term times, School Streets make it safer and easier for children to walk, scoot and cycle to school. This reduces children’s exposure to air pollution on part of their journey to school and from cars with idling engines outside the school gates.

“We already have one School Street at Coleham Primary in Shrewsbury and I’m delighted that six more will soon be added to the list.”

The School Streets scheme is funded through Department for Transport grant funding and is estimated to cost approximately £31,000 for schools with one camera and £62,000 for schools with two cameras.

The council states that any surplus arising from the enforcement of School Streets will be reinvested back into the School Streets project to enable the continued rollout across the county.

For the first six months of the pilot, a grace period will be in place for first-time offenders.

Permits are being offered to anyone who requires access to the School Streets zones during their hours of operation, including residents, school staff, Blue Badge holders, businesses, carers, and those requiring private parking access.

Those wishing to apply will need to do so by June 3, online at: next.shropshire.gov.uk/parking/season-tickets-waivers-and-permits/school-streets-permit-scheme