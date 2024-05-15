School celebrates opening of new community space
A primary school in Bayston Hill has opened up a brand new community space.
By Megan Jones
Oakmeadow CE Primary School in Bayston Hill has celebrated the opening of a new space for community use.
At the opening of Oaklands Community Hub on Friday, staff said they hoped the purpose-built space would help the village's thriving community groups.
Headteacher, Sam Hill said: "We're really excited that we've been able to build this for our community.