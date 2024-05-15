Shropshire Star
Close

School celebrates opening of new community space

A primary school in Bayston Hill has opened up a brand new community space.

Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, Sarah Finch, Chair of Bayston Hill Parish Council, Caroline Clode, and headteacher, Sam Hill

Oakmeadow CE Primary School in Bayston Hill has celebrated the opening of a new space for community use.

At the opening of Oaklands Community Hub on Friday, staff said they hoped the purpose-built space would help the village's thriving community groups.

Headteacher, Sam Hill said: "We're really excited that we've been able to build this for our community.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular