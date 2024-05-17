Shropshire Good Food Partnership wins £100k grant to boost green measures in schools

Shropshire Good Food Partnership will use the grant over the coming year to demonstrate how the school food system can contribute towards school decarbonisation, build food resilience and increase access to nutritious, healthy food for all.

“Through growing, local procurement, cooking, eating, taste testing, the discovery of low carbon foods and minimising food waste in schools, we hope to empower food citizens for the future. We look forward to celebrating the impact the Schools Food Web will have.