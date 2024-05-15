Olympian Beth Tweddle visits Telford college to inspire students ahead of exam season
Olympian Beth Tweddle has paid an inspirational visit to Telford College students.
By Megan Jones
World and Olympic medal-winning gymnast, Beth Tweddle, visited Telford College last week to inspire students preparing to take on their A-levels.
This week, millions of students around the country are beginning to take on the final exams of their compulsory educational journey.
While she admitted that her own A-levels weren't quite as good as she'd hoped they'd be, Beth said she hoped her experiences would motivate some of the pupils through the dreaded exam season.