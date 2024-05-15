Olympian Beth Tweddle visits Telford college to inspire students ahead of exam season

World and Olympic medal-winning gymnast, Beth Tweddle, visited Telford College last week to inspire students preparing to take on their A-levels.

This week, millions of students around the country are beginning to take on the final exams of their compulsory educational journey.

While she admitted that her own A-levels weren't quite as good as she'd hoped they'd be, Beth said she hoped her experiences would motivate some of the pupils through the dreaded exam season.