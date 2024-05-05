Switch-on date for new traffic lights on busy Shrewsbury road for access to housing development
New traffic lights which will allow access to a new Shrewsbury housing development should be switched on in the coming days.
By Megan Jones
The latest phase of roadworks, to connect up the new Darwin's Edge housing development, has been under way on Hereford Road in Meole Brace since mid-January.
The phase included upgrade works to the existing drainage system and the installation of new kerb lines and crossing points.
For access to the Bellway Homes development, a new signalised junction has also been installed.