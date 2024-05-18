Dazed dangerous driver rushing to date crashed into tree, causing cyclist to break shoulder

James Bolver, aged 22, was driving "aggressively" to try and get past a group of cyclists on the B4398 at Maesbrook towards Knockin when he lost control of his Ford Ka.

One of the cyclists had to take evasive action and crashed to the ground, breaking his shoulder and collarbone as well as being knocked unconscious in the process.

When police arrived following the crash, which happened at around 9.30am on November 26 last year, they discovered that Bolver's tyres were almost bald and that the number plate on the car had been lifted from another Ford Ka which he owned.

Bolver was trapped in his car and had to be cut free by firefighters. He suffered a broken shoulder and a laceration to his head.