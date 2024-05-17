Artists hosting singing seminar at Shrewsbury church

The event, from Linda Angelis, takes place at St Mary's Church in Shrewsbury, from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, May 19.

One of the focuses of the event will be looking at how signing can aid memory and its use in tackling dementia.

There will be a brief talk and workshop with exercises for singers and non-singers.

Linda has been teaching from her Telford studio for more than 20 years, helping numerous musical theatre and jazz artists.

the event will also see Linda perform music from some of her own albums.

Her numerous performances include a stint in the USA at Clint Eastwoods radio station in Carmel.

Those attending Sunday's session will be greeted by local jazz star pianist Stuart Goodhew.

Tickets cost £10, and are available on the door or from eventbrite.

Profits from the event will go to St Mary's Church.