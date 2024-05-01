Town centre road to close for highway improvement works

Balfour Beatty, on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council are planning to undertake highway improvement works on New Street next month.

The work is set to commence on Wednesday, June 26 and will last between the hours of 9.30am and 2.00pm.

The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling south westerly will be via High Street, Lower Bar, Salters Lane, Beaumaris Road.

This section of New Street is one way, so the reverse route is not applicable.