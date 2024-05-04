Traditional cottage on historic estate up for sale for the first time ever

The Grade II Listed property is located on the Gregynog estate near Newtown in mid Wales, and is on the market for £350,000.

Currently standing empty, the three-bedroom home is in need of modernisation and renovation before it's ready to be lived in.

Inside the living room which contains its original floor tiles. Photo: McCartneys

The kitchen at the cottage. Photo: McCartneys

Marketing the cottage, McCartneys says: "This superb, Grade II Listed property gives the new owner a unique chance to turn the property into something truly special.

"Internally, the cottage briefly comprises of a living room, kitchen with pantry/utility room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The pantry. Photo: McCartneys

The bathroom. Photo: McCartneys

"Externally there is an attached log store as well as an attached barn providing an opportunity for the new owner to create a new, very impressive family home next to Gregynog's Great Wood and on a Site of Special Scientific Interest and National Nature Reserve site."

Inside one of the bedrooms. Photo: McCartneys

Inside one of the bedrooms. Photo: McCartneys

Photos from inside the house show the bare rooms which also show off the cottage's features.

The living room contains original two-tone quarry tiled flooring and ceiling timbers and a window to the front aspect, as well as a wood burner set on a slate hearth.

The cottage comes with the barn attached to the side. Photo: McCartneys

Inside the barn. Photo: McCartneys

Also on the ground floor is the kitchen, which currently contains only a stainless steel sink unit and drainer, a pantry and bathroom.

Attached to the house is a barn, while there is also two acres of pastureland, though more could be acquired through separate negotiations.

The cottage and barn on sale on the Greygnog estate. Photo: McCartneys

In a post on social media, the Gregynog estate wrote: "Set in the heart of a National Nature Reserve this unique traditional Welsh long house has so much potential! What an opportunity to renovate a dream house."

