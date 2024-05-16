Shrewsbury 'foam house' to be converted into flats after fears it may collapse

110 St Michael's Street attracted attention in July 2021 after concerns over the safety of the building prompted the landlord to evacuate the tenants and fill it up with concrete foam.

The unusual technique for stabilising the building drew confused looks, and the road was closed for a period of time.

Now that structural repairs have been completed and the foam removed, a planning application has been submitted to change its use so it can be turned into apartments. The landlord wants to turn it into two one-bed and two two-bed flats.

As of May 15, there are a series of floor plan drawings and a redacted application form on the Shropshire Council planning portal, but no design and access statement or comments from the public.

Back in 2021, amid worries that the building may collapse, Derbyshire firm Restek was brought in to fill parts of the property with large pipes, which were then packed with geopolymer foam concrete.

The work led to the unusual spectacle of both the home's archway and its front door being packed with foam.

The foam was later removed and structural work took place with completion due last summer.

Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for regulatory services at the time, said the authority was happy with the work in June last year.

He said: “Structural repairs and works have been undertaken at 110 St Michael’s Street, all of which comply with building regulations."

When the closure was ordered in 2021 the council said there were concerns the building “could collapse at any time”.

It said that a number of options were considered for the town-house, which is located within Shrewsbury's Conservation Area, including demolition.