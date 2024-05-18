Police and firefighters called to crash on busy mid Wales A-road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision happened on the A488 at Montgomery yesterday evening.

Firefighters made the vehicle electrically safe and cleaned up fuel which had leaked onto the road.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.41pm on Friday, May 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Montgomery."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bishop's Castle. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.