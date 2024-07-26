Investigation confirmed after drone's 'wing detached' in air accident

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened at the Radnor Range near Presteigne in Powys on October 5, 2023 and is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigations Branch.

Confirmation that there is an investigation under way appeared in an updated list of current investigations being carried out by the AAIB.

The investigation which includes the drafting of a report will be issued for consultation.

Following that stage the report will be published after being approved by the Chief Inspector of Air Accidents.