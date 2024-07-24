Find out which Shropshire campsite has been named among UK's '150 outstanding' locations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Abbey Green Farm is a 'small family-friendly' site overlooking lawns and farmland, and is just a 20-minute drive from the Mere at Ellesmere. It has featured in Campsite.co.uk's annual list that highlights the very best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, and celebrates those who offer their campers a great holiday.

Set in the picturesque countryside, the campsite is an ideal base for walkers and cyclists in Shropshire, and offers a perfect hideaway for relaxed touring and camping. The campsite also offers safari tents for those who want to 'camp in style', and has been chosen by the Sunday Times as one of the top 40 places to camp in the UK.

The site has earned a 4.85 star rating (out of five) on their travel listing, with 100 per cent of visitors saying that they would recommend the site.

Abbey Green Farm was also the runner-up for the Best Campsite in the West Midlands in Camping.co.uk's Camping and Glamping Awards last year.