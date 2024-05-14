Plan for 90 homes in village set for approval at third time of asking

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The amended plan for land near Shaw Lane proposed by Boningale Homes is the latest extension of the Millfields development in the north-east of the village.

Two previous applications have already been rejected over concerns with vehicle access to the proposed site, which is penned in by St Mary’s CofE Primary School to the south and the railway line to the north, off the busy Shaw Lane.

Now, council planning officers say the developer’s plan to use Millfield Road as the main route on and off the site is acceptable, and have recommended the scheme for approval.

A further access point for emergency vehicles and pedestrians would be provided onto Shaw Lane via School Road, the developer says.

A detailed application for the eventual site layout would then be brought forward afterwards, with outstanding objections from Albrighton Parish Council and from local councillor Nigel Lumby over proposed community facilities on the indicated layout still to be resolved.

The site forms part of an area allocated for residential development in the Albrighton local plan, which states that a children’s play area, adult football pitch, youth shelter, multi-use games area and leisure centre/sports hall would be provided as part of any development.

School Road, Albrighton viewed off Shaw Lane - The narrow school access road is set to provide emergency access for phase 4 of the Millfields housing development (Google)

Pre-application advice from Shropshire Council also requested additional parking spaces close to the railway station be provided as part of the development, to help resolve issues with rail users parking on Shaw Lane.

Councillor Lumby said in his objection comments that he felt he could not support the original application because it “didn’t provide the facilities which the community were expecting”, before the scheme was amended to be outline only to resolve the access arrangements.

A report from Shropshire Council’s planning officers said Boningale Homes plan to use Millfield Road as the primary access to the site was acceptable, but recommended planning conditions to ensure the public space and affordable housing issues would be resolved as part of the eventual scheme.

“In principle it has been established that a vehicular access off Shaw Lane would not be acceptable,” the planners report says.

“Accordingly the scheme proposes that the access to the residential development of up to 90 dwellings would be provided from Millfield Road and then onto Kingsford Lane and a secondary access provided from Shaw Lane for pedestrians, cyclists and for emergency access only. This arrangement is considered acceptable.”

“The layout, landscaping, scale and appearance of the development is reserved for future consideration, and there would be opportunities for an appropriately designed development to provide for open space and leisure facilities and community parking facilities with good pedestrian connections to the village sufficient to adequately meet the aspirations of the allocation guidelines.”

A decision will be made by Shropshire Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, May 21.

A meeting is also being hosted later this week in Albrighton over plans by Boningale Homes to build 800 homes between Cross Road and Newhouse Lane.

The meeting at the Redhouse on Thursday has been arranged by MP Mark Pritchard.