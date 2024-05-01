Fire in washing machine creates emergency alert
Firefighters dashed to reports of a house fire in Newport.
By David Tooley
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said they received a call to a house fire in Greenfields Drive at 2.43pm on Wednesday .
Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central with an operations officer.
A spokesperson for SFRS said they found that the incident had been caused by a small fire in a washing machine. It was out on their arrival.
The crew stop message was received at 3.13pm.