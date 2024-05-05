Dog rescued after tumble dryer goes up in flames

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called to the property fire in Trewern Avenue at around 6pm on Saturday night.

Two fire engines raced to scene from Ellesmere and Oswestry.

Using breathing apparatus and two hose-reel jets, firefighters got the blaze under control by 8.50pm.

A spokesperson for SFRS said a dog was rescued from the property during the incident.

The scene in Oswestry on Saturday night (picture SFRS)

The spokesperson said: “The fire originated in the kitchen of a domestic property due to a tumble dryer.

“It was tackled by our teams who utilised the above equipment. They also successfully rescued a pet dog from the property.”

SFRS said they ventilated the property following the blaze and used thermal imaging cameras to ensure that temperatures within the property were safe.

“We commend the quick response and professionalism of our crews in managing this incident,” the spokesperson added.