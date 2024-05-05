Three-storey Shrewsbury house split into apartments for sale in 'sought after' part of town
A three-storey town house on one of the main routes into Shrewsbury has gone up for sale.
The semi-detached home on The Mount is on the market for £400,000, and is currently separated into three self-contained apartments.
The homes are currently empty, while the property also has two-storey and single-storey additions to the rear.
In its marketing, estate agents Towler Shaw Roberts say: "The property has been converted to provide 3 self-contained apartments incorporating a number of period features including feature fireplaces, stained glass windows and bay windows.
"To the rear of the property is a generous size garden extending to Barracks Lane, whilst the front of the property comprises a paved walkway which leads to the front and side entrances."
Photos from the house show the clean interior with fire places on show, though the back garden is in need of of tidying.
