New urgent enforcement notice slapped on decrepit Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport

It is the third enforcement notice relating to the Grade II-listed Royal Victoria Hotel, in St Mary’s Street, since a complaint was recorded by Telford & Wrekin Council in January 2020.

The hotel closed more than a decade ago and has been falling into disrepair in the years since.

The new enforcement notice alleges non-compliance with approved plans and conditions for the conversion of the listed building.

The Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport pictured on September 3, 2025

The latest notice was served by Telford & Wrekin Council today (Wednesday) and takes effect tomorrow.

The Royal Victoria Hotel pictured in November 2024. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The first urgent works notice was slapped on the property in March 2024 and resulted in the council carrying out work.

A first enforcement notice, calling for repairs to be carried out, was served in July 2023 and is also recorded by the council as having been not complied with or withdrawn.

Planning permission to demolish the rear extension of the hotel and convert the listed building into apartments was granted in 2018.

But since then there has been a protracted battle between the council and the owner. The council plans to use compulsory purchase powers to buy it.