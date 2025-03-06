A decade of drama: Grade II listed former Newport hotel rots while dispute rages on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's now been 10 years since the Grade II listed Royal Victoria Hotel on St Mary's Street in Newport closed for good.

In September 2015 it was purchased by Town Centre Properties (TCP), who, three years later, secured permission to demolish the rear extension and turn the hotel into 12 apartments.

Since then, the historic building has fallen into disrepair while it is stuck at the centre of a battle between the owners and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport

While the owner claims that he is "committed to the thoughtful and high-quality restoration" of the historic property, the local authority has accused the developers of abandoning the building, leaving them with "no option" but to pursue a Compulsory Purchase Order and take on the building.

So, a decade into the drama, what do we know about what's happened so far at the Royal Vic?

For the first couple of years after planning permission was granted, not much happened at the historic hotel.