Plans to build four semi-detached homes near petrol station lodged

MAG Developments Ltd has targeted a brownfield site to the rear of Nix Service Station in Forton Road, Newport.

In a design and access statement submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, the developer says that all the buildings associated with the previous use have been demolished for over 10 years, and once they are removed, it will be a brownfield infill site.

This, it says, will be between the petrol station and retail unit and three newly-constructed houses in Cavendish Rise and Chetwynd Road.

Foul drainage from the properties will be into the existing mains foul sewer, while storm water will be discharged into soakaway cells in the gardens of each home. There will also be disability access in accordance with latest building regulations.

“Our proposal is for two new pairs of two bedroom semi-detached dwellings with associated parking and gardens,” reads the statement.

“Access will be via an existing private road adjacent to the Gulf Nix Service station which currently provides access to the rear of the commercial unit and has been used within the last 24 months as access to a vehicle sales site.

“The access will be a shared private drive serving the four newly constructed dwellings only.

“The site in question has a long history of approved planning permissions for a variety of new build schemes.

“The only alternative use of the land would be for developed commercial use which is out of keeping with the rest of the immediate local area and does not help to fulfil housing requirements to the local authority.

“We therefore see our development proposal as a positive way to add quality 'starter home' housing stock to the local area, while not expanding the town's boundaries into the agricultural green spaces surrounding the town.”

Anyone who wishes to comment about the application (TWC/2024/0658) has until September 26 to do so.