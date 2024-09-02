Firefighters use foam to tackle blaze involving three agricultural vehicles in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.18pm yesterday reporting the fire at Chetwynd Park in Newport.

Two fire crews were sent from Newport and Wellington fire stations to the incident, as well as an operations manager.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and a main jet with foam to tackle the fire that involved three agricultural vehicles that were 'well alight'.

Crews also used a thermal imaging camera to make the scene safe.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 11.18pm.