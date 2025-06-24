Top-rated independent art gallery in Newport announces move to new site - and major sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Artworx Gallery in Newport’s High Street is moving down the road, taking over the former Daisy Chain site.

Owners of the gallery, which boasts an impressive 5-star rating from 528 Google reviews, announced the move via the brand’s official social media channels.

The Facebook post said: “Yes it's true, we're moving just down the High Street to no 15 (was Daisy Chain). It's all very exciting!”

Artworx is set to move into the former Daisy Chain site in Newport's High Street. Photo: Artworx/Google

In celebration of the move, and to make it slightly easier for the team, Artworx Gallery is hosting a moving sale of up to 50 per cent off its collection.

The gallery specialises in original and limited edition pieces of art and quality prints. It also carries ranges of ceramic art and sculptures from local designers.

The post continued: “We'll be getting the sale up and running over the next couple of days and you'll even be able to order online for collection from the gallery.

“Feel free to pop in for a sneak peek... and to find out more about our move.”

Artworx Gallery is expected to open in the former Daisy Chain site in August. Find out more via the brand’s official website and social media channels.